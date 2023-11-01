Perrin joins Enerquip’s sales engineering team

Enerquip Thermal Solutions announces the addition of Ryan Perrin to its sales engineering team.

Perrin will be instrumental in assisting customers seeking top-of-the-line heat exchangers, condensers, clean-in-place heaters and clean steam generators.

Perrin started as a design engineer with Enerquip in May 2022. He joins a highly experienced sales team of industry experts who perform meticulous thermal calculations, innovative product design and comprehensive project management to optimize customer process applications.

For more information, visit enerquip.com.