Perrin joins Enerquip’s sales engineering team

Enerquip Thermal Solutions announces the addition of Ryan Perrin to its sales engineering team.

Perrin will be instrumental in assisting customers seeking top-of-the-line heat exchangers, condensers, clean-in-place heaters and clean steam generators.

Perrin started as a design engineer with Enerquip in May 2022. He joins a highly experienced sales team of industry experts who perform meticulous thermal calculations, innovative product design and comprehensive project management to optimize customer process applications.

For more information, visit enerquip.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)