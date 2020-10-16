Performance Contracting Inc: PCI adds Cloy as estimator

Andrew Cloy

PASADENA, Texas -- Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) recently welcomed Andrew Cloy as an estimator at its Pasadena office.

Cloy comes to PCI with over 14 years of experience in the construction industry. His responsibilities include technical sales, estimating, site audits, conceptual design, quality control, system commissioning and training services. Cloy specializes in electric process heating and heat trace systems.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/bic or call (281) 817-9625.