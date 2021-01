Penhall makes two key promotions

× 1 of 2 Expand Elizabeth Doser, Penhall Company × 2 of 2 Expand Bruno Rodriguez, Penhall Company Prev Next

Elisabeth Doser, a 17-year veteran at Penhall Company, now serves as vice president of Penhall Technologies, a division dedicated to specialty technology solutions: ground-penetrating radar and X-ray.

Penhall also recently promoted Bruno Rodriguez to Houston branch manager. Rodriguez has been with Penhall for four years and previously served as operations manager in California. Rodriguez will be responsible for managing the Houston sales and operations team.

For more information, visit www.penhall.com or call (800) PENHALL [736-4255].