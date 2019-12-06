PCL Industrial welcomes Aucoin

JEFF AUCOIN, Director of HSE, PCL Industrial Houston Office

PCL Industrial Construction Co. has added Jeff Aucoin as director of HSE to the PCL Houston office. Aucoin brings over 25 years of experience in the industrial construction and oil and gas industries. He possesses strong knowledge of HSE process development and implementation, HSE training needs assessment and risk management. Aucoin is responsible for managing the district's safety team to ensure PCL's safety standards are met.

For more information, visit www.pcl.com/houston or call (281) 249-8001.