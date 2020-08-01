PCL Industrial adds Langridge as director of business development

PCL Industrial Construction Co. recently brought on Jason Langridge as director of business development. His responsibilities include pursuing opportunities, building the PCL brand and nurturing relationships in the Gulf Coast market.

Langridge has over 20 years of experience with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Texas A&M University. He began his career as a market analyst, progressing to project estimating and contract development. From there he worked in marketing and business development.

For more information, visit www.pcl.com/houston or call (281) 249-8001.