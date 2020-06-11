PCI welcomes Ramirez to its team

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) has added Victor Ramirez as the company's newest senior project manager/estimator at its Pasadena office.

Victor Ramirez, Performance Contracting Inc.

With more than 35 years of experience in the construction industry, Ramirez's responsibilities include industrial account management, estimating, project management, industrial sales, coating inspection, coating and corrosion surveys, and project budgets.

Tasked with overseeing projects in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, Ramirez is a certified NACE Level 3 coatings inspector.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/bic or call (337) 533-8437.