PCI adds Gast to Gulf Coast operations team

A recent addition to Performance Contracting Inc.' s (PCI's) Gulf Coast operations, Pre-Construction Manager Darren Gast, oversees all efforts supporting the company's estimating of all major projects related to the oil and gas and power sectors.

Darren Gast, Performance Contracting Inc.

His responsibilities also include supporting the team's business development group with customer relations and tracking projects.

Gast, who has more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry, including 14 years with PCI, leads training for all of the company's industrial estimators nationwide.

