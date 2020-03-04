PCI adds Berish as quality control supervisor

Performance Contracting Inc.(PCI) has added Joe Berish

as the company's quality control supervisor for painting and coatings. Based out of PCI's Kansas City-area headquarters, Berish will support PCI's painting and coating operations for the company's Bay Area, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle offices. Berish's primary responsibilities will include instituting certification programs, implementing QA software packages, and developing applications to reduce risk and liability.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com/bic or call (800) 255-6886.