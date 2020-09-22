Payman Farrokhyar named president of Total-Western, Inc.

Total-Western has named Payman Farrokhyar, currently senior vice president & general manager of Total-Western, as its new president, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

Paul Conrad, previously President of Total-Western, will remain President of Total-American.

Payman Farrokhyar will be the new President of Total-Western, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

"I am humbled and excited to step into the role of President for a company that has been under the successful leadership of Paul for the past 22 years." said Mr. Farrokhyar. "Total-Western is an incredible company with very talented people who have been focused on doing what is right for our customers and our people. We remain focused on those key principles as we expand our market reach into more industrial segments while strengthening our capabilities as a self-performing design, build, operate and maintain partner to our customers."

Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

"I am pleased and excited to have Payman take on the presidency of Total-Western," said Mr. Conrad. "In his first year with us, he has provided energetic and insightful leadership to the organization and is driving innovation and initiative that is forward-thinking yet grounded in the values and strengths that have well served Total-Western, its employees and its customers through the years."

With more than 15 years' experience in the Maintenance and Construction industries, Mr. Farrokhyar has built a reputation for delivering excellent customer service by collaborating with clients and remaining well-versed in emerging technologies and industry trends. He is known for stressing the importance of quality throughout all processes and procedures and challenging his team members to think and operate creatively to deliver the best solutions possible.

Mr. Farrokhyar earned his bachelor's degree in Math and Computer Science, with a minor in Economics from Colorado School of Mines in 2004, as well as a Master of Business Administration in Global Management from the University of Phoenix in 2007. He participates in industry organizations such as the Design-Build Institute of America, CURT, LCI and sits on the Regional Council for the American Cancer Society in Orange County.