CLIMAX makes promotion, expands sales and marketing team.

Paul Burden has been promoted to VP of sales and marketing for the United Kingdom (UK). Burden has been serving as the director of sales and marketing in the UK for the past seven years, and this promotion to VP is in recognition of the phenomenal success he and his team have achieved as well.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (800) 333-8311.