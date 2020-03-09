PAT Tank welcomes Burnside as new president

PAT Tank has welcomed Floyd Burnside as its new president.

Floyd Burnside, PAT Tank

He will oversee the complete operation of the company to ensure goals are met based on strategic plans, along with reporting to the ownership group.

Burnside has over 25 years' experience in the oil and gas sector, including mechanical, piping, civil, structural steel, and tank building and repairs. He will work out of PAT Tank's corporate office at 2146 5th Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

For more information, visit www.pattank.com or call (800) 736-6422.