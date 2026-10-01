Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. announced that Jerry Stumbo has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Refining and Logistics, effective September 28, 2026.

Stumbo succeeds Richard Creamer, who will serve as Senior Advisor until his planned retirement on April 1, 2027.

“Richard has been instrumental in building the refining and logistics organization we have today,” said William Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Par Pacific. “His deep refining expertise, thoughtful and direct leadership, and commitment to our employees shaped our culture and drove the performance and growth of our refining system, including the acquisition and integration of Par Montana. We are fortunate to have his counsel through the transition, and we are grateful for his contributions to Par Pacific and our success.”

Expand Par Pacific appoints Jerry Stumbo executive vice president, refining and logistics

Monteleone continued, “Jerry is a proven refining leader with nearly three decades of operating experience and a record of improving safety, reliability, environmental performance, and financial results. He is a visible, field-oriented leader who builds trust and accountability, which is exactly what this next chapter requires. We have a strong platform and real opportunity to continue to improve our reliability, efficiency, and commercial execution, and Jerry is the right leader to help us capture it.”

Stumbo joins Par Pacific from Valero Energy, where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Port Arthur, Texas Refinery. He led Valero’s largest refinery and one of North America’s most complex refining facilities, with approximately 435,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity and 850 employees.

Stumbo previously led Valero’s St. Charles, Louisiana Refinery for seven years. During his tenure, the refinery earned Valero’s Chairman’s Safety Award four times. He also led the organization through Hurricane Ida and the COVID-19 pandemic and completed major capital investments, including the expansion of the Diamond Green Diesel renewable fuels facility. Earlier in his career, Stumbo held operations leadership roles at Valero’s Benicia, California Refinery and the Phillips 66 Santa Maria, California Refinery, following engineering and operations roles with ConocoPhillips at its San Francisco, California Refinery and Ponca City, Oklahoma Technology Center. Stumbo holds bachelor’s degrees in chemical engineering and psychology from Oklahoma State University.

“Par Pacific operates in markets where execution matters, and this team has built a differentiated refining and logistics system,” said Stumbo. “I have spent my career in the field, alongside the people who run these assets safely and reliably every day. Richard and his team have built something strong here, and I am looking forward to building on the team’s success.”