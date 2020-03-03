Olin Corp. appoints new board of directors

Olin Corporation today announced the appointment of Scott Ferguson and W. Barnes Hauptfuhrer to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With these appointments, the Olin Board will be comprised of 14 directors, 13 of whom are independent, and six of whom will stand for re-election at the Company's upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In conjunction with these appointments, Olin has entered into an agreement with Sachem Head Capital Management LP ("Sachem Head"), which owns approximately 9.5% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock.

"We are pleased to have Scott and Barnes join our Board as independent directors," said John E. Fischer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olin. "As we continue to take actions to enhance our capital structure, accelerate our cost discipline and efficiency efforts, and drive long-term value for all shareholders, we are confident that their expertise will be additive to the Board's ongoing efforts."

"We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we have had with Olin's Board and leadership team and look forward to continue working closely with them," said Scott Ferguson, founder and managing partner of Sachem Head.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Hauptfuhrer will serve as a member of the Directors and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, Mr. Ferguson will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and both will serve on a newly formed Operating Improvement Committee, which will analyze and make recommendations to the Board regarding operational improvements and support and inform the Board's review of Olin's strategy. Mr. Scott Sutton and Mr. John M. B. O'Connor, both independent directors of the Board, will also serve on this committee, with Mr. Sutton acting as chair. Olin has also agreed to propose, at its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, an amendment to its Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to declassify the Board and provide for the annual election of all directors starting at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Sachem Head has also agreed to customary voting and standstill provisions. The complete agreement between Olin and Sachem Head will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.