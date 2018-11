Greenup Industries Account Manager Niva Murillo has been selected to be a part of the River Region Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 River Region Leadership Class. The program is designed to educate and to engage citizens in identifying needs, resources and opportunities for the River Region. It is based on a national model used by chambers throughout the country to develop individuals as leaders within their communities.

For more information, visit www. greenupind.com or call (504) 603-0482.