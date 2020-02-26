New Senior VP joins Hancock Whitney

KEVIN NECTOUX, Senior Vice President - Commercial Banking, Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney, one of America’s strongest, safest financial institutions, continues to expand their commercial banking presence in Southeast Texas with the addition of Kevin Nectoux as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking.

Formerly with Capital One Bank, Nectoux brings over a decade of commercial banking experience to his role at Hancock Whitney. He has extensive experience assisting Southeast Texas businesses with financing needs and advising on cash flow efficiencies while continually providing sound business advice.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Kevin to our growing Texas team. His expertise and knowledge of the Southeast Texas community are vital as Hancock Whitney works to further strengthen commerce and opportunity throughout the region,” said Market President Bill Darling.

A graduate of Lamar State College in Port Arthur, Nectoux currently serves on the board of the Southeast Texas Economic Development Foundation and is a Leadership Beaumont alumnus.