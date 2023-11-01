Nationwide Boilers’ Rosmando and Dickerson receive promotions

Nationwide Boiler has promoted Michael Rosmando to director of operations and Tony Dickerson to corporate service manager.

Both served as the company’s service managers in their respective locations prior to the recent promotions.

In his new role, Rosmando will oversee the overall operations of business, including new jobs and project execution, equipment turnarounds and all service-related activities both internally and externally. Dickerson will organize, manage, oversee and direct all activities related to the startup and servicing of Nationwide Boiler’s rental fleet, as well as new and used equipment sales and service needs.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.