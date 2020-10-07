Nationwide Boiler welcomes Clarkson as technical sales engineer

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently hired John Clarkson as its new technical sales engineer. Clarkson, a package boiler and emissions compliance expert, has joined the Nationwide Boiler sales team and will provide technical sales support for customers within the southern California region.

With 46 years of industry experience and an engineering degree from California State University Long Beach, Clarkson has established his reputation as a source of trusted knowledge and experience.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.