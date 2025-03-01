National Trench Safety announces changes in regional leadership

National Trench Safety (NTS) announces a new regional leadership structure, with Gary Bushong appointed as VP of the East Region and Eric Juhl as VP of the West Region.

Leveraging their decades of industry experience, Bushong and Juhl will drive the company’s efforts to enhance customer service, expand training programs and deliver innovative solutions. This new structure positions NTS for continued growth and strengthens its commitment to building strong partnerships and providing exceptional support across the nation.