Morris joins Thermoseal Inc.

Christopher Morris has joined Thermoseal Inc. in the role of applications engineer.

Morris will be based in the Sidney, Ohio, office, where he will be responsible for assisting sales; customer support; and providing training, material and service compatibility, assembly analysis, root-cause analysis and troubleshooting for end users.

Morris has more than 15 years of experience, with nine years specifically focused on gaskets and fluid sealing.

For more information, visit www.thermosealinc.com or call (713) 997-8111.