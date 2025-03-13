Monger joins PSC Group as VP of Railcar Repair Operations

PSC announces Eric Monger as the new vice president of Railcar Repair Operations.

With over 20 years of experience in the rail industry, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having held leadership positions at KBX Logistics, The Andersons, and Mile Rail. His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental as PSC Group continues to grow and enhance its Railcar Repair Services.

“I’m thrilled to join the PSC family and help advance its vision of being a trusted and transformational partner in railcar repair. As a former customer, I was impressed by PSC’s commitment to safety and its dedication to solving customer challenges as an extension of their business. I’m excited to join such a strong, value-driven culture and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead,” said Monger.

Monger's addition to the team will strengthen one of PSC’s core businesses and position the company for even greater success in the future. The organization is excited to welcome him on board.