Middough grows team

CHRISTOPHER COLELLA

STEVE FELLENSTEIN

KAREN MAYER

Christopher P. Colella as senior technology manager for its Portage, Indiana, office. Middough has also promoted Steve Fellenstein to project manager and Karen Mayer to senior project manager.

Colella will focus his efforts on expanding Middough's service for the refining, metals and power industries in the Central Region and growing Middough's power industry sector company-wide. Before joining Middough, he worked as a generation engineering manager.

Fellenstein has over 20 years of experience with Middough in the steel, chemical/ petrochemical and commercial industries. In his new role, Fellenstein will manage multiple projects in the metals sector and ensure flawless project coordination and

execution while focusing on the financial health of the projects.

Mayer has over 20 years of experience in process and chemical engineering, managing a number of multidiscipline projects from initial phase to detailed engineering and construction. In her new role, Mayer will manage a portfolio of new and existing clients and accounts and focus on business development efforts to

grow her portfolio and Middough's business.

For more information, visit www.mid dough.com or call (216) 367-6338.