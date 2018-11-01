Sun Coast Resources Inc. has appointed Michael Alanis assistant director of emergency response, where he will be responsible for enhancing Sun Coast’s emergency management policies and procedures. Alanis previously worked for the Corpus Christi Police Department for the past 20 years and served as assistant police chief for the past two years. He served six years with the U.S. Air Force and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

For more information, visit www. suncoastresources.com or call (713) 844-9600.