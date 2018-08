Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) has added Micah Areno as its business development manager. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining accounts across the U.S. Areno will also focus on helping to grow SWAT's specialty welding and mechanical division. He brings approximately 22 years of industry experience to the company.

For more information, visit www. swatservice.com or call (225) 644-1200.