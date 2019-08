KENDRA LEE, Chairman and CEO, Merichem Co.

Merichem Co. Chairman and CEO Kendra Lee was a recent finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Gulf Coast Area. The program recognizes leaders of high-growth companies who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

