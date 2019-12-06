McCarthy adds to Heavy Civil Marine Industrial team

JONATHAN SCHMALTZ, Business Development Director, McCarthy Building Cos.

McCarthy Building Cos. recently added Jonathan Schmaltz and Condon Verble to its team. Schmaltz was hired as business development director for McCarthy's Heavy Civil Marine Industrial group, where he is an involved team member and key resource in continuing to help McCarthy become a leading heavy civil marine industrial builder on the Texas Gulf Coast. He brings more than 14 years of heavy civil marine industrial construction experience to the position.

CONDON VERBLE, General Superintendent, McCarthy Building Cos.

Verble was hired as general superintendent for the Heavy Civil Marine Industrial group. He has over 25 years of bridge, heavy civil and marine construction experience. Verble is a self-motivated, safety-minded leader who constantly strives for open communication and continuous improvement on all levels.

For more information, visit www.mccarthy.com or call (832) 694-6100.