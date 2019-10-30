Matrix Service Co. makes operational leadership changes

BRAD RINEHART, President, Matrix Service Inc.

Matrix Service Co. has unveiled key leadership changes, as Vice President and COO Joe Montalbano indicated his plan to retire June 30, 2020.

ALAN UPDYKE, President of Operations, Matrix Service Inc.

Brad Rinehart will assume the role of president for Matrix Service Inc.

Alan Updyke has been promoted into an interim role, president of operations, as part of the succession transition.

Glyn Rodgers will be promoted to the role of president for Matrix PDM Engineering.

