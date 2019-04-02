Massey accepts position as technical systems specialist for Mustang Sampling

BRAD MASSEY, Technical Systems Specialist, Mustang Sampling

Brad Massey has joined Mustang Sampling as technical systems specialist. Massey will be responsible for spearheading Mustang Sampling's sample conditioning educational training as well as providing technical guidance within the natural gas, NGLs and LNG industries.

Massey brings with him over 40 years of industry experience from many roles within Williams and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.

For more information, visit www. MustangSampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.