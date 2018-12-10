San Jacinto College Board of Trustees Chair Marie Flickinger has been named a recipient of the 2018 Governor’s Volunteer Award.

For her work following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Flickinger is the recipient of The Governor’s Commission for Women Disaster Relief Assistance Award. After the massive rains that plagued the Houston region, Flickinger ensured her community received timely updates and knew where to find resources, working with the Pasadena Independent School District and other community supporters to set up a temporary shelter that fed and housed more than 1,650 displaced Texans.

