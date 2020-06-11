Marathon Oil promotes Henderson to senior VP of operations

Marathon Oil Corp. has promoted Mike Henderson to senior vice president (VP) of operations, responsible for overseeing the U.S. Resource Play businesses.

Mike Henderson, Marathon Oil Corp.

In October 2017, Henderson was appointed VP, Resource Plays North, with responsibility for Oklahoma and North Dakota, after having served in successive regional VP roles since 2013 and managing operations in Oklahoma, North Dakota and Wyoming.

