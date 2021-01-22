Mahaffey hires Dominy, Whitton for business development

× 1 of 2 Expand Lori Dominy, Mahaffey Fabric Structures × 2 of 2 Expand Paige Whitton, Mahaffey Fabric Structures Prev Next

Mahaffey Fabric Structures recently grew its business development staff by adding two industry veterans.

Lori Dominy joins Mahaffey with over 17 years of sales experience in the petrochemical, oil field, mining and EPC sectors, among others. Dominy will serve as Houston business development manager for sales in the Texas Gulf Coast region and brings her extensive contact base to the Mahaffey team.

Twelve-year industry veteran Paige Whitton has also joined Mahaffey in the role of business development manager. Whitton will be responsible for growing Mahaffey's Houston petrochemical market, as well as maintaining existing relationships with Mahaffey clients.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com, call Dominy at (832) 459-0055 or call Whitton at (832) 879-6139.