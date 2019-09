KENNETH LANE, Executive Vice President, Global O&P, LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell recently unveiled that Kenneth Lane will assume the role of executive vice president (VP), Global Olefins & Polyolefins (O&P). Lane will have responsibility for the O&P Americas and O&P Europe Asia International segments, reporting to CEO Bob Patel.

