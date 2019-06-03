LyondellBasell CFO to retire at year-end

Thomas Aebischer, CFO, LyondellBasell

LyondellBasel said Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer plans to retire at year-end 2019, and the company expects to name a replacement before the end of the year.

Aebischer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is responsible for leading the company’s treasury, investor relations, information technology, tax, finance and accounting functions.

He joined LyondellBasell in January 2016 after having served in a variety of positions, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO), over a nearly 20-year career with Holcim, one of the largest cement, concrete and aggregates companies in the world. Holcim merged with Lafarge in 2015.

In his role as Holcim's CFO, his responsibilities included the company's information technology, accounting and administration, treasury, investor relations, risk management, M&A and procurement functions. Earlier in his career, Aebischer held positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Zurich and Hong Kong and the Bern cantonal tax authorities in Switzerland.

Also, former Lhoist Group CEO Torkel Rhenman will join LyondellBasell in July as executive VP of intermediates and derivatives.