Lonnie Brannin receives Balmert Consulting Award for Distinguished Leadership

Balmert Consulting is pleased to announce Lonnie Brannin, Director of Northern Operations for Steel Energy Services, as the recipient of the Balmert Consulting Award for Distinguished Safety Leadership.

The first duty of a leader is to see to it that every follower goes home alive and well at the end of every day. The Balmert Consulting Award was created in 2003 to recognize leaders who demonstrate the highest level of personal leadership in successfully performing that duty.

The value of the award extends far beyond recognizing one exceptional leader. The existence of the award focuses attention on the critical role played by leaders and recognizes the value of the work by all who lead safety performance. The award process identifies and communicates valuable safety leadership practices for other leaders to emulate.

In nominating Brannin for the award, Balmert Consulting’s Van Long described the nature of the safety leadership challenge he faced: “Like so many of his peers in the energy services business, Lonnie was running a highly hazardous operation characterized by high turnover and a ‘get it done’ culture. Achieving real change in safety performance can seem to fall somewhere between difficult and just about impossible.”

The nature of the challenge makes Lonnie’s accomplishments even more impressive. In 2017 the Recordable Injury Frequency Rate for his operation was 6.8, more than double the industrial average. Today it stands at .45!

As to how that step change improvement in the “bottom line of safety” was caused, Van described three key steps in the change process. First, Lonnie started to articulate his expectations. “What Lonnie told his people he was expecting from them was clear and a lot more demanding than his people had become used to.”

Then he backed up those expectations by holding people accountable. “People went from no feeling of being accountable to feeling totally accountable when things went wrong. Followers – from mid-level management down – all started feeling like they owned their safety performance and those of the individuals working for them.”

Lastly, Lonnie has provided on going safety leadership coaching and resources to his personnel to ensure they have the capability to achieve the expectations they are being held accountable for.

Paul Balmert, Principal Consultant, summed up his achievement: “Lonnie Brannin is clearly a leader who is making a huge difference. His award comes as well-deserved recognition for his accomplishments in making the world a safer place to work. We know the example he’s setting will serve as a role model for the thousands of industrial leaders the world over who will learn of his work.”

Balmert Consulting is a management consulting practice with a focus on managing safety performance. In the two decades since its founding, it has helped more than 100,000 leaders working in industrial operations the world over.

Contact:

David Balmert

832.499.9546

David.balmert@balmert.com