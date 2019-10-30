LiquidFrameworks makes dual promotions to bolster rapid growth

SAGAN SABATINO, Commercial Sales Manager, LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks has promoted Sagan Sabatino to commercial sales manager and Justin Girard to solutions engineering manager. As LiquidFrameworks' first-ever commercial sales manager, Sabatino will lead a team of account executives who will focus on mid-market customers and prospects.

JUSTIN GIRARD, Solutions Engineering Manager, LiquidFrameworks

Girard also represents a LiquidFrameworks milestone, as the first-ever solutions engineering manager. He will manage the company's large team of solutions engineers.

For more information, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.