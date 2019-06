PAUL MARVIN, CFO, LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks has hired Paul Marvin as its CFO. Marvin joins LiquidFrameworks from KyotoCooling, a Dallas-based provider of mission-critical water-free cooling for data centers, where he also served as CFO. Marvin brings over 30 years of financial experience to LiquidFrameworks, as well as a proven track record of strategic executive leadership.

For more information, visit www. liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.