LiquidFrameworks adds to its executive team

BRANDON BURRIS, Vice President of Professional Services, LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks has hired Brandon Burris as vice president (VP) of professional services. With over 20 years of experience, Burris has successfully held roles in development, integration, implementation, project management and services leadership. As VP of professional services at LiquidFrameworks, Burris will be responsible for ensuring the successful delivery of the FieldFX product suite to LiquidFrameworks' customers.

