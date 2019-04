MATT DANNA, Senior Director of Product Strategy, LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks has added Matt Danna as its senior director of product strategy. He will be responsible for leading the product management and product success teams, ensuring the best product and overall experience is delivered to the customer. Danna has been building software for more than 25 years.

For more information, visit www. liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 568-4473.