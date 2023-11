Lindsay Konlande has been selected by the Board of Directors of Southwest Insulation Contractors Association (SWICA) as the organization’s new executive director.

Lindsay Konlande SWICA Lindsay Konlande SWICA

Konlande serves as a meeting and events manager at International Meeting Managers. She has over 10 years of association management experience and 35 years of industry expertise.

For more information, visit swicaonline.org.