Lilis Energy CEO steps down, appoints new leader

Lilis Energy, Inc., an exploration and development company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, announced that Ron Ormand, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Board of his planned retirement from the company effective June 6, 2019. The Board has elected David M. Wood to serve as Chairman of the Board and Joe Daches, currently President and Chief Financial Officer, to serve as interim CEO while a search for a new CEO is conducted.

David Wood, Chairman of the Board, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, we wish to express our gratitude to Ron for the vision he brought to the creation of Lilis Energy, and for his dedication in getting the company to where it is today. We all wish Ron the very best in his retirement and look forward to his continuing contributions as a member of our Board.”

David continued, “Lilis Energy has a concentrated premium acreage footprint in the northern Delaware Basin and is delivering strong well results across multiple targeted horizons. The company is primed for growth with a strong balance sheet focusing on operational excellence and efficiencies.” David further added, “We have already engaged a leading executive search firm to help find a new leader who will set the tone and drive the strategy to bring this company to the next level.”

Markus Specks, Board member and Managing Director with Värde Partners, stated “We remain strong supporters of, and substantial investors in, Lilis Energy. We are excited about the future and will continue working closely with the company to assess various growth plans and associated capital needs to unlock the value of these high-quality assets.” Värde Partners is a global alternative investment firm with assets under management of approximately $14 billion and a dedicated energy practice based in Houston.

David added, “We are fortunate to have a strong Board, quality capable employees and loyal supportive shareholders. These factors coupled with our quality assets in one of the United States premium oil basins make for a very compelling story with an attractive future.”