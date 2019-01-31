Lee Tillman to succeed Dennis Reilley as Chairman of the Board of Marathon Oil Company

Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil Corp.

Marathon Oil Corporation announced that Lee Tillman has been appointed by the Company's board of directors as chairman of Marathon Oil Corporation, effective Feb. 1. Tillman will continue to serve as president and CEO, a position he's held since 2013. He succeeds Dennis Reilley, who has elected to retire after nearly six years as chairman and more than 17 years on the Marathon Oil board of directors.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dennis. He has served our Company and our shareholders with distinction, and has been a strong proponent in Marathon Oil's transformational journey to a differentiated U.S. independent E&P," said Tillman.

The Company also announced that the board has appointed Gregory Boyce as its lead independent director, effective Feb. 1. Boyce has been a director of the Company since 2008.

"Speaking on behalf of the board, we're confident in Lee's proven capabilities, leadership and vision for Marathon Oil. We're pleased to announce him as our new chairman of the board," said Boyce.