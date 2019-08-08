Lassas steps into role as president of Proco Products Inc.

MIKE LASSAS, President, Proco Products Inc.

Mike Lassas was recently appointed to the position of president of Proco Products Inc. Lassas joined the company in October 1994 as an inside sales/customer service representative and was then promoted to assistant marketing/ advertising manager in May 2000. He was then promoted again to regional sales manager in June 2002.

He became a Proco shareholder in January 2008 and was appointed as vice president, administration, at that time. In his new position, he will handle all of Proco's day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit www. procoproducts.com or call (800) 344-3246.