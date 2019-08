DALE LANGHAM, Director of Sales, Mustang Sampling

Mustang Sampling has named Dale Langham as its director of sales. This addition is a continuing part of Mustang Sampling's 2019 growth initiatives. Langham brings with him 40 years of natural gas experience from leading Fortune 500 companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Yokogawa, Emerson, Spectra Sensors and Schneider Electric.

For more information, visit www. mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.