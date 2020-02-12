KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH announces new management team

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH has a new management team: Dr. Michael Deilmann and Lars Lemke have been appointed as new managing directors and lead the company together with Ingo Wald.

Dr. Michael Deilmann was born in 1978 and studied electrical engineering and information technology at the Ruhr University in Bochum. After completing his doctorate, he joined KROHNE in 2008 in the Research and Development department. After holding various positions as group and department manager, he took over as head of Sensor Technology development in 2016. In 2019, he was appointed managing director of KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH and is responsible for Sensor Development and Mechanical Production.

Lars Lemke was born in 1970 and studied physics in Dortmund, Berlin and Paris. After 13 years in various management positions at Infineon Technologies, he was appointed head of the Mobile Communications LTE Firmware functional organization at Intel Mobile Communications in 2011. In 2014 he joined KROHNE in the Research and Development department. As managing director of KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH he is responsible for the Communications Technology & Integrated Systems department and Electronics Production since 2019.

Ingo Wald started at KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH as an apprentice in 1974. After successfully completing studies of business administration while working full time, he took on various management positions in the company. He has been managing director of KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH since 2006 and is responsible for Sales, Finance, IT and Human Resources. Ingo Wald is also member of the KROHNE Group Executive Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, based in Duisburg, is a subsidiary of Ludwig Krohne GmbH & Co KG (KROHNE Group) and is responsible for sales of all KROHNE products in Germany. It is also an important production and development site for the family-run group.