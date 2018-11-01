Tessenderlo Kerley Inc. has hired Kirk Novak to serve as board director and vice president (VP) of S8 Engineering, a business unit of Tessenderlo Group. This is a new role and position within the newly launched S8 Engineering business unit.

Novak brings more than 35 years of business expertise in sales and marketing, general management and operations. For the past six-and-a-half years, Novak has served as VP of strategy and marketing for Merichem Co.

For more information, visit www. s8engineering.com or call (281) 939-4579.