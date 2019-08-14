Ken McQueen appointed EPA Region 6 Administrator

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of Ken McQueen as the new Regional Administrator for EPA Region 6. As Administrator for EPA Region 6, McQueen will oversee EPA activities in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and the 66 Tribal Nations.

McQueen has extensive experience in public service and industry working in the south-central region of the United States on water, natural resource and energy issues. McQueen most recently worked as the State of New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Depart (EMNRD) from 2016 to 2018.

“Ken’s experience in public service and familiarity with natural resource issues make him an excellent choice to lead the Region 6 office,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I look forward to working with Ken to advance the Agency’s mission and protect human health and the environment for our south-central residents.”

Prior to serving as New Mexico’s EMNRD Cabinet Secretary, McQueen worked as Vice President of Williams / WPX Energy from 2002 to 2016 where he managed the company’s assets in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. McQueen also served as an adjunct professor in petroleum engineering at The University of Tulsa.

Mr. McQueen served as a joint venture engineer for Vintage Petroleum Inc. from 1994 to 2002 where he managed all non-operated properties across 12 states and multiple basins. Prior to that he worked as a petroleum engineer at Amerada Hess Corp. from 1982 to 1994.

“I look forward to working with Regional Administrator McQueen," said Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann. "His experience in government and knowledge of environmental and energy issues will serve Texas well.”