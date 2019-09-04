Kelley Construction welcomes Rivers to team

JACOB RIVERS, Operations - Business Development Manager, Kelley Construction

Kelley Construction welcomes Jacob Rivers as the new operations- business development manager for industrial Gulf Coast operations based in Houston. Rivers comes to Kelley Construction with over 20 years of experience in the downstream and midstream markets across the Gulf Coast, with a strong background managing general contractor services.

For more information, visit www. kelleyconstruction.com or contact Jacob Rivers at (281) 289-1839.