Keith Tucker appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Team, Inc.

Team, Inc.’s Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Keith Tucker as Chief Executive Officer effective as of November 22.

Mr. Tucker had been serving as interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2022.

Keith D. Tucker, TEAM, Inc.

"We are pleased to announce Keith’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer. With his strong operational background and extensive knowledge of our client base, Keith is the right person to lead Team," said Michael Caliel, non-executive Chairman of Team, Inc.'s Board of Directors. "Over the last eight months as Interim CEO, Keith has taken decisive actions to improve financial results and enhance liquidity while establishing the groundwork for further performance improvement. Keith is a well-respected leader with detailed knowledge of the business, an employee-focused leadership style, and the trust and support of our employees, clients, stakeholders and the Board. On behalf of all of our Team colleagues, we congratulate Keith and look forward to improved growth, profitability and shareholder returns under his leadership."

Keith Tucker, Team’s CEO said, "I am excited to accept the role of TEAM’s Chief Executive Officer. At Team, we are committed, first and foremost, to being a great service company, earning the trust and confidence of our customers with safe, effective, and consistently high-quality service. With an outstanding group of experienced and talented colleagues across the globe who are laser-focused on solving customer problems, I have confidence in our ability to accelerate growth, boost margins and improve free cash flow to further strengthen our balance sheet."

Mr. Tucker joined TEAM in 2005 and prior to being appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, served as the President of TEAM’s largest Segment, Inspection & Heat Treating, a role he held since early 2021. Mr. Tucker has held key leadership roles across both the Inspection & Heat Treating and Mechanical segments, including Executive Vice President - North Division, Executive Vice President - Mid Continent Division, and Vice President - Great Lakes Region. Mr. Tucker has 33 years of industry experience, including various positions with Citgo and BP Amoco supporting process, safety and inspection functions.