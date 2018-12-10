Sun Coast Resources Inc. CEO Kathy Lehne has received a GRIT Award in the entrepreneur category from Experience Energy. The GRIT Awards recognize women leaders in energy and the men who advocate their progress. Nearly 150 nominations poured in from North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Australia. The winners were announced as part of a half-day conference at the Norris Center in Houston.

