Cross Country Infrastructure Services has added Karl Twidell as fleet manager. Twidell is responsible for all rental assets, from purchasing to the disposal process and everything in between. He has 16 years of experience in the industry. Prior to joining Cross Country, Twidell worked as the third-party equipment rental manager for Strike, a pipeline construction company.

For more information, visit www. crosscountryis.com or email Twidell at ktwidell@ccpipeline.com.