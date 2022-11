Craig Kaple of Axis Industrial Services has become the company’s executive VP.

In this role, he will be responsible for various functions from strategy to sales, marketing and general operations support.

Kaple has over 38 years in the national industrial services sector, previously serving as president of Vesta Industrial and COO of Brace Industrial.

